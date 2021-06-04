Ether Kingdoms Token Price Up 2.6% This Week (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $49,845.32 and $81,035.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00078641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.01029863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,833.74 or 0.10198434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054009 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801,697 coins. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

