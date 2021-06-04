Ether Zero Hits One Day Volume of $90,931.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 56.2% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $604,967.41 and $90,931.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.11 or 0.07275228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00175511 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 224,734,608 coins and its circulating supply is 182,705,195 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

