Ethereum Gold Price Hits $0.0500 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $566.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 464.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00078641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.01029863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,833.74 or 0.10198434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054009 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.