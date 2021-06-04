EtherGem (EGEM) Trading Down 46.8% Over Last Week

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $321,103.45 and $1,419.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 46.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00078909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00024803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.01021971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.33 or 0.10302908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00053110 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.