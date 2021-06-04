Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $95,660.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $978,755.30 and $95,660.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00078739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.01002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.39 or 0.09838190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

FUEL is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.