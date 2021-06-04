Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Up 0.2%

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 275.65 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 275.65 ($3.60). 882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 114,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.59).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECEL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Eurocell in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00. The company has a market cap of £307.51 million and a P/E ratio of -137.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.31.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

