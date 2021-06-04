Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Euronet Worldwide worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,632,000 after buying an additional 362,467 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after buying an additional 356,993 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,683,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -548.28 and a beta of 1.67. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

