EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get EverQuote alerts:

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $211,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,112,785.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 7,197 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $290,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 119,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,151 shares of company stock valued at $977,644 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in EverQuote by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

EVER opened at $31.91 on Friday. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $908.64 million, a P/E ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.