Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Neutral

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.46. 349,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,539,523. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,276 shares of company stock worth $4,736,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,512 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49,570 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 165,843 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 344,093 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 165,761 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.