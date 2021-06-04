Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Lowered to $38.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.

EXC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.77 on Friday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Exelon by 37.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 84.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Exelon by 12.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,740,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,341,000 after acquiring an additional 514,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

