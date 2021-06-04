Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,845 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $170.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

