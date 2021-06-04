Express (NYSE:EXPR) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $3.50 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

EXPR opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $347.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.82. Express has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative return on equity of 265.49% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Express will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Express by 607.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Express by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Express by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 743,195 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Express during the first quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

