Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post $57.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.03 billion to $60.04 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $32.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $238.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.04 billion to $251.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $249.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $234.72 billion to $265.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $259.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.