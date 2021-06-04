Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Kessler Investment Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 4.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 493,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,385,877. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $258.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.22.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

