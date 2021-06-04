Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Decreased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,230 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 476,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,385,877. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.22.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.