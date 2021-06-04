Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EYEN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $170,958. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

