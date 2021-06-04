Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,874,000 after buying an additional 259,427 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $12,453,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after acquiring an additional 123,178 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,072,000 after acquiring an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FN opened at $91.85 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

