Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.15. 77,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,796,625. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,893,503 shares of company stock worth $579,939,899. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

