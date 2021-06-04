FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $324.98 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.01 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.30.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

