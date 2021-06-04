Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $480.05

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $480.05 and last traded at $472.54, with a volume of 5491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $473.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $459.02.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.20%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

