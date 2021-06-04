FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,017.60

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,017.60 ($13.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,028 ($13.43). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 982 ($12.83), with a volume of 50,193 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of FDM Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,017.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. FDM Group’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

