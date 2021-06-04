Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Federal Signal worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.91. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

