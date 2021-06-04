Fei Protocol Price Reaches $1.00 (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $77.52 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00066303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00296693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00239376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.01080771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,797.61 or 1.00280666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

