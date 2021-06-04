Fetch.ai Tops One Day Volume of $27.62 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001014 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $285.42 million and approximately $27.62 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00078656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.92 or 0.01022575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,885.21 or 0.10294702 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.