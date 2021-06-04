Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FITB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

