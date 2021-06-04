Filecoin Trading Up 38% This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $92.54 or 0.00250749 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $7.06 billion and $3.24 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00066998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00304242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.49 or 0.01171903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,887.80 or 0.99953884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00031153 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 76,292,753 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

