Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.50

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.50 and last traded at C$10.30, with a volume of 353326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$6.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.26.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$824,614.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,755.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

