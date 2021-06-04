Financial Comparison: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

55.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Phibro Animal Health and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 1 0 0 0 1.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.42%. Given Phibro Animal Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phibro Animal Health is more favorable than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $800.40 million 1.47 $33.55 million $1.08 26.95 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 5.37% 22.19% 5.65% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also comprise antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent bacterial diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also operates in Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. The company is developing Steam-to-T-Cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It has license agreements with California Institute of Technology and The Johns Hopkins University. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.