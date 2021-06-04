Financial Review: Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

51.5% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties 17.68% 3.13% 2.38% Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Osisko Gold Royalties and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 8 0 2.89 Perpetua Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus price target of $20.93, suggesting a potential upside of 46.15%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Perpetua Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Perpetua Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $163.93 million 14.62 $12.60 million $0.21 68.19 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million N/A N/A

Osisko Gold Royalties has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Perpetua Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada. It is also involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.