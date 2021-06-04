FIO Protocol (FIO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.12 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $41.44 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000209 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002629 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001962 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 762,122,513 coins and its circulating supply is 240,304,461 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

