FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 310,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,096,953 shares.The stock last traded at $18.35 and had previously closed at $18.56.

FEYE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.12.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FireEye by 7,751.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

