Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $9.03 on Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $107.84 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Firo has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.03 or 0.00023936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,739.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.33 or 0.07343243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.18 or 0.01818195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00487764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00177866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.43 or 0.00780152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.72 or 0.00468249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.61 or 0.00422910 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,937,855 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

