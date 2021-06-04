First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,779 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of First Financial Bankshares worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,308 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

