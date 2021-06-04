First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.90

Shares of First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 35173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69.

First Pacific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

