First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) traded up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.94. 158,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 227,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEI. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,544,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 202,491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,289 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,435 shares during the period.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

