First Trust Natural Gas ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FCG)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,772 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 800% compared to the typical daily volume of 308 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at $163,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,072. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.52. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

