Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to post $3.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.63 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.53. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,090 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

