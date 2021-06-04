Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV opened at $113.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.53. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.