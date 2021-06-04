Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS.
Shares of FIVE opened at $177.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.45.
FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
