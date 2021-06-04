Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS.

Shares of FIVE opened at $177.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.45.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

