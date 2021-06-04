Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $177.87, but opened at $187.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Five Below shares last traded at $184.51, with a volume of 27,911 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.57.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Five Below by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Five Below by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

