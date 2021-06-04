Five Below Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,580 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,019% compared to the typical volume of 452 put options.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 750.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $43,072,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $177.87 on Friday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

