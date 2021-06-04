Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,467,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after buying an additional 330,300 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,553,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,783,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBC stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.50. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

FBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.