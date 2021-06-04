Flamingo Price Reaches $0.61 (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $91.90 million and approximately $31.01 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00068712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.00297942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00240272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.49 or 0.01182769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,559.56 or 1.00169381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

