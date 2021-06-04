FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Buys 9,166 Shares

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $23,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FlexShopper alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 41,757 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $111,491.19.

Shares of FPAY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 231,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,230. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.25. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FlexShopper by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 127.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.