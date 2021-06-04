FLO (FLO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35,310.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $35,310.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000894 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

