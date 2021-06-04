FLO Hits Market Cap of $5.31 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and $46,713.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000878 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

