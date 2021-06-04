FLO Price Reaches $0.0360 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $35,310.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

