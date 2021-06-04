Flow Hits 1-Day Volume of $91.08 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $14.87 or 0.00040027 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $630.80 million and approximately $91.08 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flow has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00304250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00249335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.11 or 0.01171461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,222.08 or 1.00214430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

