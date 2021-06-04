Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.84

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.84 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 17535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after buying an additional 1,918,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,395,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,438,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 306.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after acquiring an additional 780,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

