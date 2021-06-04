Fluity (FLTY) Price Tops $0.20

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. Fluity has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $5,457.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fluity has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Fluity coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00302273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00249834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.61 or 0.01160550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,190.05 or 1.00000702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

